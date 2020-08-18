Turn lanes, stoplight being added to FM 407 intersection

The town of Northlake is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation and the Belmont Freshwater Supply District to make improvements to the intersection of Cleveland Gibbs Road and FM 407 over the next few weeks.

Northlake Mayor David Rettig said residents have been requesting improved safety at the intersection, so it will be expanded and turn lanes and a traffic signal will be added to the intersection near the Harvest community.

Drivers in the area should expect various lane closures and occasional detours and delays at the intersection as the work is being done, according to the town of Northlake.