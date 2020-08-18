Weir: Texas GOP Chairman coming to Little Elm

There’s a major Republican Party of Texas event coming up on August 29 at 6pm, in Little Elm, Texas. The newly elected Chairman of the Texas GOP, retired Lt. Colonel Allen West, will be hosting the fundraising gala at Knotting Hill Place, 2621 Eldorado Parkway. Colonel West, a staunch conservative and dynamic speaker, with a reputation as a no-nonsense leader and a clear vision for our country, will be outlining his plans to keep the Lone Star State in the red column through the November election and beyond. Brian and Becky Banner, the Founders of Knotting Hill Place, took time out for the video interview, to provide details of the Colonel West event, including the names of some prominent members of the Host Committee.

Before the event, the Banners will have the entire place sanitized, using an ultraviolet disinfectant system from Pivot Technology. Becky Banner talks about the system during the video interview. In addition, for those who are not familiar with their elegant, gated, 5-acre, event venue, they give viewers a synopsis of the services available. The following is from their web page: www.knottinghillplace.com

“Situated amidst the charming lake town of Little Elm, Texas is Knotting Hill Place. Unlike anything in the DFW area, our estate and staff will deliver a breathtaking experience for your special occasion. Attention has been given to every detail of our 17,000-square foot venue on five acres with you and your dreams in mind. Our mission is to create an atmosphere that speaks of luxury and refinement, a perfect mix of old-world charm and contemporary design. Both our indoor and outdoor spaces will excite and amaze. Let us impress you and your guests with a custom-tailored event on your most important of days. The Cathedral Room is 3600 square feet and seats up to 300 guests.”

For more info, or to RSVP for the GOP event, please contact: Rachel Wilson – [email protected] – or phone: 512-423-0413