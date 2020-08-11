Local Art House hosting annual Americana art exhibit

ART house is hosting the second annual Americana professional art exhibit and competition this month.

Winners and some exhibitors will show their art at the Art House Gallery, 6100 Long Prairie Road in Flower Mound, from Aug. 1 through Sept. 5. The free exhibit is open to the public — admission is being limited to a safe number of patrons — and guests can vote for People’s Choice.

First place will win $200, and there will also be cash prizes for second and third place and three honorable mentions. The awards party, open to the public, will be held 7-9 p.m. on Sept. 5.