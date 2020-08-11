Dixon: Flower Mound receiving CARES aid

As part of the CARES Act that was signed into law in March, $150 billion was allocated to states, tribal governments, and local governments. The Town of Flower Mound received $4.2 million in CARES funding, which will help offset COVID-19-related expenditures into the next fiscal year.

Of that $4.2 million, $3 million will be used to reimburse the Town for funds already spent or will cover anticipated expenses related to COVID-19 response through December. This includes costs related to public safety payroll, unemployment costs, and public health expenditures.

The remaining $1.2 million will be distributed through the Denton County Open for Business grant program to Flower Mound businesses. The second phase of the program ended in early July and grant recipients will be announced this month. Qualifying Denton County businesses that applied will be considered for grants up to $50,000 if they were negatively financially impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the first round, a total of 80 Flower Mound businesses received $565,000. For more information about the program and to see which businesses were awarded grants in the first phase, please visit www.dentoncounty.gov/open. The County expects to announce a third round of the program soon.

Flower Mound was on the list for the first round of federal funds from Gov. Abbott’s Public Safety Office intended to assist cities and counties with COVID-19 response and received $21,100. The funds come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF) authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act. Municipalities can use it to cover costs associated with first responder overtime and hazard pay; equipment and supplies supporting teleworking technologies.

The Town is extremely grateful for the state and federal funding the Town can use to cover unanticipated expenses associated with the pandemic. Moreover, I am also thankful for the Town’s fiscal conservative approach to budgeting. We’ve overcome tax revenue shortfalls through several cost-saving measures and managed to maintain our AAA+ bond rating through Standard & Poor’s as well as Fitch rating agencies.

I hope this message finds you and your family in good health. Please continue to practice good hygiene of washing/sanitizing your hands frequently, social distance from others when possible, and wear your mask in public places. Better days are ahead.