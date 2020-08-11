Slim Chickens eyes Flower Mound area for new location

Slim Chickens, a growing fried chicken chain, is pursuing new locations around North Texas, including southern Denton County.

Slim Chickens recently announced that it has signed a multi-unit deal with franchisee Ray Johnson to develop 10 restaurants in Denton, Collin and Dallas counties, according to a news release, eyeing “lively towns like Highland Village, Flower Mound and Bartonville.”

“I’ve been in the restaurant business for decades, and after divesting my previous concept I quickly began pursuing Slim Chickens. The concept is so strong, from its menu to its branding and design, it’s the whole package,” Johnson said. “It’s rare for a brand of this quality to have attractive greenspace available for multi-unit development. We’re happy we signed when we did and are excited to bring the concept to our neighbors across Collin and Denton counties.”

Slim Chickens has seven locations in North Texas currently, and the first new DFW location is expected to open next year. The “better-chicken” brand has opened 100 locations across the United States, the United Kingdom and Kuwait, and it has more than 400 units in development, according to the news release. The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu, which is broader than many in the segment, includes chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items.