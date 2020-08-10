101 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that 101 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among county residents, as well as 141 new recoveries.

There are now 2,981 active cases and 4,702 total recoveries in the county, and the death toll remains at 62.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center Friday at 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

During the week of Aug. 2-8, 17,395 test reports were attributed to Denton County by Texas’ Department of State Health Services in their reporting, over 10,000 more than previous weeks, according to DCPH. DSHS has allocated approximately 500,000 unassigned tests performed to multiple counties within the past week. This bulk allocation of previously performed tests will disproportionally affect DCPH’s percent positivity for the week of August 2-8, causing it to appear artificially low.

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.