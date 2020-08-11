Several Roanoke streets turned one-way

The Texas Department of Transportation has implemented a one-way traffic pattern on several streets in Roanoke as part of a major project to widen Hwy 377.

The following side streets at Hwy 377 have been converted into one-way streets until late 2020: Bowie Street, Crockett Street, Denton Street, Houston Street, Main Street, Rusk Street and Travis Street.

This work is part of the $33.7 million improvement project that will reconstruct and widen Hwy 377 from a two-lane rural roadway to a four-lane divided roadway with raised medians and sidewalks, according to a news release from TxDOT. Additional left-turn lanes and traffic signals will be constructed at several intersections within the project limits. The project is anticipated to be complete late 2023.

For information about this roadwork and other closures, please visit www.DriveTexas.org.