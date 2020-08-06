Mixed-use development being built in Roanoke

A new mixed-use development with retail stores and apartments is under construction in Roanoke.

The Magnolia Project recently broke ground at 601 North Oak St. and is expected to be completed next summer, according to the city of Roanoke. The development will be a three-story building with more than 5,000 square feet of retail space on the bottom floor, and 16 live-work units and 78 residential units (with one- and two-bedroom options) on the second and third floors.

The residential units will average 726 square feet in size, and the live-work units will average 714 square feet. There will be 103 parking spaces.