AllianceTexas to host virtual job fair

AllianceTexas will host a virtual job fair next week, when job seekers can interview for over 1,700 available positions with 25 companies in the Alliance area.

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County, Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas and Hillwood are inviting job seekers to the AllianceTexas Virtual Job Fair on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release from Hillwood.

“Despite the current climate, AllianceTexas remains one of the region’s largest employment hubs, especially for essential industrial and distribution jobs. The job fair comes at a time when many North Texans are seeking stable employment,” said Mike Berry, president of Hillwood. “We are proud to partner with Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County and Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas to find a safe and efficient way to leverage technology and connect job seekers to employment opportunities.”

The AllianceTexas Virtual Job Fair will have a wide range of employers from industries such as manufacturing, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, medical services, financial services, healthcare, education and retail. A variety of essential positions such as warehouse, manufacturing and distribution staff, forklift operators, logistics, administrative and financial service professionals, bank tellers, customer service representatives, and many more, will be available.

Participating companies include:

Amazon

BBVA USA

Behr Paint Company

Bridgestone Corporation

Callaway Golf Company

Cook Children’s Health Care System

DHL Supply Chain

FedEx Express

FedEx Ground

FedEx Supply Chain

Grainger Industrial Supply

Heritage Bag/Novolex

Kroger

Michaels

North Texas LEAD

Northwest Independent School District

Samsung HVAC

Staffmark

Texas Veterans Commission

Texas Workforce Commission’s Texas Veterans Leadership Program

Texas Workforce Solutions’ Vocational Rehabilitation Services

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Walmart eCommerce

Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co. (Dickies)

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County

Adapting to current statewide social distancing recommendations, the virtual job fair features an online environment where potential employees and employers can interact with each other from the comfort of home. Pre-registration for the event is encouraged. Job seekers can register to participate here, and employers applying for a virtual “booth” can register here. For more information on the AllianceTexas Virtual Job Fair, visit https://workforcesolutions.net/event/alliancetexas-virtual-job-fair/.