Denton PD launches Take Me Home program

The Denton Police Department announced Wednesday that it is launching the Take Me Home Program, a free service that allows residents to register loved ones who may have difficulty communicating with or properly identifying themselves to first responders.

Originally developed by the police department in Pensacola, Florida, the program is designed to help individuals who may need special assistance in the event they are alone or in an emergency, according to a news release from Denton PD. While anyone who may have trouble communicating with public safety personnel can be registered in the program, Take Me Home is particularly intended to serve individuals with Autism, Down Syndrome, Alzheimer’s, dementia or any other developmental or intellectual disability.

The Take Me Home Program is housed and maintained in a secure database accessible only to public safety personnel. Residents can complete the online Take Me Home form to provide essential information on their loved one, including their photo, height, weight, other physical descriptors, emergency contacts and other details that may help first responders, such as the individual’s favorite places and fears. When a first responder encounters a participant in the Take Me Home Program, personnel can access the Take Me Home database and search by name or physical description. The search results will allow the officer to identify the individual and help them return home.

The system also works in reverse. If an individual registered with the Take Me Home Program goes missing, their photo and description will be immediately available to first responders. In this event, individuals are urged to call 911 immediately to report the person missing and inform Denton Public Safety Dispatch that their loved one is registered in the Take Me Home database.

For more information or to complete the form, visit www.cityofdenton.com/takemehome.