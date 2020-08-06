Frisco woman dies of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that another county resident has died as a result of COVID-19.

The latest resident to die was a woman from Frisco over 80 years old. She is the 57th county resident to die of the novel coronavirus.

“Each death related to COVID-19 is a loss and we keep the family of this individual in our thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “If we can continue to wear masks, wash hands frequently, socially distance, and limit gatherings to under 10, we are cautiously optimistic that community transmission may continue on a downward trend.”

DCPH also announced Thursday that 117 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, and there were also 108 new recoveries. There are now 3,023 active cases and 4,294 total recoveries in Denton County.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.