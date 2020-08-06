Flower Mound accepting applications for Residential Rehab Program

The town of Flower Mound is currently accepting applications for its Residential Rehabilitation Program from residents whose income has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants must meet HUD income requirements, have an eligible property for repairs, repairs feasible for rehabilitation, and must provide proof their income has been reduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Once all criteria have been met, applicants will receive program assistance in the form of a forgivable loan. The Residential Rehabilitation Program has a maximum forgivable loan amount of $60,000, forgiven over a period of five years. Eligibility is first-come, first-served and subject to funding availability.

The town started its Residential Rehabilitation Program in 2012 to assist low- and moderate-income homeowners in Flower Mound with the rehabilitation of their single-family, owner-occupied houses through a grant provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information on the Residential Rehabilitation Program and HUD income limits, visit the town’s website, email [email protected] or call 972-874-6040.