Harvest Happenings – July 2020

By Page Austin, Harvest Lifestyle Manager

Uncertainty is all around us. While Texas is reopening, we are still in a pandemic. We want the best for our neighbors which is why we are trying to safely bring a sense of normalcy back to our community.

We know that social connection is so vital, so finding ways we can connect our neighbors while being physically distance is important. We have done this by hosting outdoor gatherings such as movies on the lawn, live music, bubbles, and food trucks. Neighbors have been receptive as they are ready to safely be around others.

One neighbor said “it’s been so hard being home and isolated from friends and coworkers. Depression has definitely creeped in during quarantine. I am so thankful we are starting to reopen and have really appreciated the food trucks and outdoor events where we can safely gather.”

We were able to celebrate our dads last month with a Father’s Day event at the park. We had Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, Texas Ice Cream, the Bubble Bus, live music, and ended with a movie on the lawn.

We are so thankful for all of our Harvest dads, grandfathers, godfathers, stepdads, dad-in-laws, uncles, husbands, partners, brothers, friends, mentors, and men who love with a father’s heart. It was a great day celebrating them!

We don’t know what tomorrow holds or when the pandemic will cease all you can do is take it one day at a time and practice the safety measures outlined by the CDC. We will get through this!