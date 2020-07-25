Lewisville Western Days will be virtual this year

The City of Lewisville is moving forward with plans to present its annual Western Days festival as a one-day virtual event on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The festival will originate from the Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater and will feature live musical acts, cooking demonstrations, other western-themed performances, and the 16th annual World Tamale Eating Championship sponsored by Market Street. The program will be streamed live on the city’s website, social media sites, and government-access cable channel.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on large public gatherings, no audience members will be allowed inside MCL Grand. Everyone is invited to watch the stream and enjoy such Western Days crowd favorites as the Legends of Texas gunfighters and the Indigenous ACE dancers.

A headline musical act will be named at a later date. That headline act will perform in the Main Performance Hall. Musical acts that normally would perform on the Huffines stage or the Bendt 5 stage will perform in the Black Box Theater. Right now, the plan is to hold the tamale contest in the MCL Grand classrooms.

Updates will be posted on lewisvillewesterndays.com as plans are confirmed.