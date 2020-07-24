Elderly Denton resident latest victim of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 47 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.

The death reported Friday is a male over 80 who was a resident of The Vintage assisted living facility in Denton.

“We are saddened to learn of the 47th COVID-19 related death in our county,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please keep the family of this individual in your thoughts and prayers.”

“Your continued diligence against this virus is important with wearing face coverings, frequently washing hands and practicing social distancing.”

DCPH also reported 192 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 5,915 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is reporting 84 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 3,230.

DCPH has confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases associated with the Denton County Jail, including 29 inmates and 16 staff. This brings the facility-associated total to 60 COVID-19 cases.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton County Public Health are actively working to minimize exposures within the Denton County Jail and have implemented isolation protocols for the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department.

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals, and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.