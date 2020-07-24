Road work to cause detours

Orange cones will be scattered around southern Denton County in most directions starting this weekend. Here are some traffic hot spots to avoid:

Lake Lewisville Bridge

The Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge that connects Lake Dallas and Little Elm will be closed for maintenance from 10 p.m. Friday, July 24 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 27 . Use Loop 288 to Hwy 380 to FM 720 as an alternate route.

Denton

Weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation will implement a new traffic pattern on Hwy 377 from FM 1830 to the railroad bridge near I-35E in south Denton beginning Monday, July 27, at 9 p.m.

Northbound and southbound Hwy 377 will shift to the newly constructed roadway so crews can safely build the southbound lanes. The traffic shift will be in place until the lanes move into the final configuration in early 2021.

Grapevine

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, multiple closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. on Friday, 7/31 until 9 a.m. on Sunday, 8/2:

▪️ Full ramp closure of the southbound FM 2499 off-ramp to eastbound I-635/SH 114 and DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to southbound SH 121, then Main Street in Grapevine.

▪️ Full closure of southbound International Parkway, north of DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street.

▪️ Two right lanes closed on southbound SH 121 from Bass Pro Drive to I-635.

▪️ Closure of the southbound SH 121 off-ramp to eastbound SH 114. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street.

▪️ Full ramp closure of eastbound SH 114/DFW Airport on-ramp at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street.

All closures will allow crews to complete a traffic switch on the southbound 121 auxiliary lanes. Once complete, the southbound 121 exit to DFW Airport will relocate further north to the Bass Pro Drive/I-635 exit. For more information, visit www.dfwconnector.com.