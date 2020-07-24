Foodie Friday: The Flour Shop still living the sweet life

I’ll never forget the first time I had a Flour Shop cupcake – it was at a wedding reception and I remember thinking to myself, “I have got to figure out where these cupcakes are from!” I did find out and I quickly became friends with Flour Shop Owner, Cara Vasquez, to feed my cupcake cravings.

The Flour Shop has been a part of our local community for nine years, first in Highland Village and now just across the street in Highlands Ranch in Flower Mound. We know they’ve been a part of countless special occasions, ranging from birthdays to anniversaries to baby showers to weddings.

In the past few months, with everything happening through COVID-19, Cara has felt the incredible support of the community. And while they’ve had to make a few adjustments to how and what they serve, they’ve been able to stay pretty dang busy!

While their dining room is still closed, The Flour Shop has lots of yummy goodies for you to take to-go. Cupcakes, cookies, cake balls, bars, pies, breads, and more! And every day there’s something a little different depending on what Cara and her bakers were feeling that day.

Some new items they’ve incorporated into their menu the last few months are at-home decorating kits and individually-wrapped custom orders so you can still give your drive-by party guests a party favor!

Speaking of custom orders, The Flour Shop is still doing tons of those as well. People are still celebrating graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, babies, and weddings – and where there’s a celebration, there’s sweets!

They’re also currently offering delivery as well, so if you or someone you know could benefit from a sweet treat, why not have it delivered?

We’ve been so impressed to see how Cara and her team have adjusted to everything happening the last few months and can’t wait to see what’s coming next year for their 10th Anniversary celebration!

When your sweet tooth starts to kick in, satisfy it by heading to The Flour Shop and pick up any of their baked-with-love treats.

*The Flour Shop is located at 6100 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028.