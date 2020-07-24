In Memoriam: Thomas Lee Waugh

Thomas Lee Waugh

Thomas Lee Waugh of Flower Mound, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 79. Tom was born on December 12, 1940, in Pasadena to William Ray and Ruby Lee Waugh. Tom served in the Army from 1961 to 1964 and was stationed in Germany. He had a deep love of cars and was not afraid to take risks. This led him to an early career as a race car driver. Several notable wins were three times at Daytona, four times in Talladega, a 24-hour Daytona win, a 24-hour Nurburgring win, and winning the 24-hour Le Mans. Tom had a true entrepreneurial spirit and owned and operated several successful businesses including a hotel and several restaurants. Later in life, he became a local realtor for Ebby Halliday in the DFW area with his wife, Carole Waugh. Tom will be remembered by his family and friends for his kind heart, jovial spirit, and infectious laugh. He was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, and dogs. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Ray Waugh, brother Bill Waugh, and grandson Stephen Waugh. He is survived by wife Carole Waugh, originally from Colorado Springs, CO, sons Craig Waugh of Grapevine, TX, Alan Waugh of Salida, CO, Mark Waugh and wife Elisa of Dallas, TX, and grandchildren Ryan and Emily Waugh. Due to concerns for the health of friends and family, a private funeral with military honors will be held at a later date.