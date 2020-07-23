179 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that 179 residents have newly tested positive for COVID-19, and 93 have newly recovered.

There are now 2,531 active cases in the county and 3,146 total recoveries among Denton County residents. The death toll remains at 46.

Flower Mound has had one COVID-19 death, 177 recoveries and 142 active cases. Highland Village has had 32 recoveries and 22 active cases.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.