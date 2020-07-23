Govenor’s office grants federal funds to Flower Mound

Governor Greg Abbott announced last week that his Public Safety Office will provide $41 million in federal funds to assist cities and counties throughout the COVID-19 response, and Flower Mound is on the list of the first round of awards.

The funds come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act. The first round of awards, totaling $7 million, is being distributed this week, according to a news release from the Governor’s office.

Flower Mound is receiving $21,100 from the CESF Program, according to the news release. It’s the only entity in southern Denton County included in the first round of awards.

“I thank our federal partners for their support and ongoing collaboration as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “This funding is a critical to helping local governments protect Texans and combat the spread of the virus in our communities. The State of Texas will continue to work with the federal government to help meet the needs of our cities and counties as they respond to COVID-19.”

Funds awarded under the CESF Program will be used by local units of governments for first responder overtime and hazard pay; equipment and supplies supporting teleworking technologies, social distancing and personal protective gear; county jail costs associated with the medical needs of inmates as well as reimbursement for holding inmates awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.