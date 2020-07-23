Flower Mound saves $3.7 million to offset tax revenue losses

The town of Flower Mound anticipates it will lose more than $3 million in tax revenue losses because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it took several cost-saving measures to save even more.

Debra Wallace, deputy town manager and CFO, informed the Flower Mound Town Council during the council meeting this week that the town expects to $3.1 million in pandemic-related losses, but town-wide savings total $3.7 million.

Wallace said in an email that most of those savings, about $2 million, come from not filling staff vacancies, excluding public safety positions. The town also saved about half a million dollars by furloughs and not hiring seasonal positions for things like summer camps. The town saved another $260,000 by canceling events and $235,000 by canceling discretionary travel and training. Various other expenditure savings total another $710,000.

Upon learning of the savings, the town council members seemed happy to hear it. Mayor Steve Dixon remarked that many other city governments would be happy to be in Flower Mound’s financial position.