Road, ramp closures set for this weekend north of DFW Airport

Several road and ramp closures will cause some traffic delays this weekend in the area of Hwy 115 and Hwy 121, between Flower Mound and DFW Airport.

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, multiple closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday (at the latest):

Full closure of southbound International Parkway, north of the DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street.

Closure of the southbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to eastbound Hwy 114. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street.

Full ramp closure of eastbound Hwy 114/DFW Airport on-ramp at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street.

Full ramp closure of the southbound Hwy 121 frontage road on-ramp to westbound Hwy 114. Traffic will be detoured to the on-ramp north of Main Street.

All closures will allow crews to complete a traffic switch on the westbound I-635 bridge to southbound Hwy 121/westbound Hwy 114. For more information, visit www.dfwconnector.com.