Suarez: County, DCTA, United Way provide nonprofits with PPE

Local nonprofit organizations are receiving a helping hand thanks to Denton County, United Way of Denton County and the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA). All three organizations are working together to provide and distribute critical personal protective equipment (PPE) to Denton County nonprofits to help keep their employees, volunteers and clients safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

An estimated 225,000 surgical masks will be provided to approximately 50 nonprofit organizations across Denton County, along with gloves and hand sanitizer that was donated by Mary Kay as needed. DCTA is delivering the surgical masks to local nonprofits to help them as they continue to assist Denton County residents.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the availability of much needed personal protective equipment that many of our local non-profit organizations need to safeguard clients, staff and volunteers. At DCTA, our top priority is safety, and I’m proud of our agency’s partnership with the United Way and Denton County to source and deliver critical PPE to improve how our community responds to this pandemic.

Denton County Emergency Services is coordinating the procurement of PPE with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Relief funds for area nonprofits. The United Way of Denton County collected a list of PPE needs to ensure safe operations in the delivery of nonprofit services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our staff at DCTA did not hesitate to jump in and help during this critical time, in which our local nonprofits need increased support so they can serve their clients safely. We will continue to work together with Denton County and the United Way of Denton County to continue to provide and deliver PPE materials.

For more information on how you can help United Way of Denton County, visit unitedwaydenton.org/covid-19-resources. To learn more about Denton County’s efforts are helping residents during COVID-19, visit dentoncounty.gov.