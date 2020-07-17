Corinth lowers residential speed limit

The city of Corinth has adopted an ordinance that reduces the speed limit for its residential streets.

State law regulates that, unless otherwise posted, an urban street speed limit is 30 mph. The city of Corinth announced this week that it will reduce that speed to 25 mph in an effort to make residential streets safer. The 5 mph reduction changes the stopping distance of a vehicle by more than 20 feet, according to the city.

The new speed limit signs are being posted throughout the city, and once posted, will be enforced by Corinth police.