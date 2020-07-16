Kroger, Walmart, Kohl’s to require masks

Several large national retail chains announced Wednesday that they will require customers to wear masks at all of their stores, including several in southern Denton County.

As coronavirus cases surge in Dallas-Fort Worth, across Texas and in many other states, large national retailers are implementing new mask requirements. All customers at all Kroger locations will be required to wear a mask, beginning Wednesday, July 22, the company announced. Kohl’s, Walmart and Sam’s Club also announced Wednesday that all of their stores will require customers to wear face coverings, beginning Monday, July 20.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a mask mandate a couple weeks ago that requires everyone to wear a face covering in public, including in commercial buildings, but not everyone is following the order’s guidelines. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is not enforcing the order. Many local businesses require customers to wear masks before entering their stores.

Face masks are a “critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease,” according to the Centers for Disease Control. Studies continue to show that masks significantly reduce the risk of the virus spreading from one person to another.