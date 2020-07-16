151 Coffee opens in Roanoke, temporarily closes in Flower Mound

A growing drive-thru coffee shop recently celebrated a grand opening in Roanoke, but it also closed two locations because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

151 Coffee celebrated its newest location in Roanoke, 1200 Hwy 377, which opened last week with $1 drinks and long lines. The small North Texas chain serves hot and cold coffee and espresso-based drinks, as well as teas, energy drinks, smoothies, shakes and more.

151 Coffee has three other locations, in Flower Mound, Plano and North Richland Hills, and it has five more locations coming soon around DFW, including one in Lewisville later this year.

The company announced on social media late Wednesday night that one of its baristas, who has worked at both the Flower Mound and Plano locations, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The company is asking all of its baristas at those locations to self-quarantine, with pay, for two weeks, and during that time the shops will be closed and cleaned.