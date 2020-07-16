Fans return to stands at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend

NASCAR fans will be back in the grandstands this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway in southern Denton County, in what will be the state’s first major sporting event with fans in attendance since March.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 weekend was originally scheduled for March 27-29, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic until this weekend.

On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 will be run as non-spectator events. The NASCAR Cup Series race, the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

TMS will assign seats “with proper spacing between each group of fans to satisfy CDC guidelines,” according to the Speedway. Everyone older than 10 will be required to wear a mask — covering the nose and mouth — whenever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of distance from others. All Speedway employees, vendors and NASCAR personnel will wear masks, and the Speedway is taking several other steps to help reduce the risk of spread of the virus.

