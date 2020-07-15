151 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that 151 new cases of COVID-19 have been newly confirmed among county residents, as well as 113 new recoveries.

There are now 1,956 active cases and 2,470 total recoveries in the county, according to the county health department. The death toll remains at 41.

Denton County hospitals are currently 67% occupied (including all patients), and ICUs are 60% occupied. Just over 30% of ventilators are in use, according to the county.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 1500 Long Road, from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, and individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.