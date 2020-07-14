Lewisville ISD delays first day of school one week

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees decided Tuesday to push back the first day of school from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19 this year.

In a special board meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board voted to delay the beginning of the 2020-21 school year to give teachers and schools more time to adapt to any changes that may be made because of the coronavirus pandemic, such as training for virtual courses.

The district announced Monday that parents will choose between in-person and virtual learning options for their students. There will be a third option for middle and high school students to participate in virtual learning from hime, with some elective courses in person. The district says it will take many health and safety precautions and procedures to try to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Families will have until July 22 to finalize their selections, and they can modify their choice until two weeks before the first day of school. Click here for more information.