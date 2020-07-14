Denton man over 80 dies of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that a Denton man over 80 has died as a result of COVID-19, the 41st county resident to die from the novel coronavirus.

“As we report the 41st death directly related to COVID-19 and the highest single day total for Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads, “we ask that you stay vigilant in practicing physical distancing, wearing masks and washing your hands. These practices can protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19.”

DCPH also announced 154 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, as well as a huge number of new recoveries, 627.

“Starting today, DCPH is transitioning to a hybrid system utilizing case interview data and a very conservative algorithm to report recoveries,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “This algorithm utilizes an eight week post-onset window that exceeds the state projection for recovery to capture those recovered individuals we were unable to reach.”

There are now 1,918 active cases in the county and 2,357 total recoveries. There have been 203 total cases in Flower Mound, with one death and 113 recoveries, as of Tuesday. Highland Village has had 38 cases and 22 recoveries.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH recommends all community members:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.