icare Rehabilitation: Restoring bodies, redeeming futures

Gina Tomaseski wants Flower Mound and the surrounding areas to know that icare Rehabilitation, which she and her husband Tad started in 2016, remains open and ready to help those in need.

“Our focus is outpatient therapy including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and day neuro-rehabilitation,” she said.

Concentrating on outpatient services provides traditional therapy as well as more extensive therapy for patients with multiple issues like Parkinson’s, brain injury, concussive, multi-trauma, amputees, sports related injuries, orthopedic conditions, hip or knee replacements to name a few. The uniqueness of icare is it specializes in complicated cases which may require multiple therapies.

“We are very proud to have such a comprehensive approach,” Tomaseski said.

icare also has specialty programs for aquatics, balance, vehicle driving (eye-hand coordination and foot pedal accuracy), and golf where people who had played can still play. The Workers Compensation program has full treatment plans and assessments for patients returning to work.

The 14,000-square-foot facility with state-of-the-art equipment currently serves about 140 patients which is down about 30 percent from before the COVID-19 pandemic but is ready to welcome more with all the proper precautions.

“We were used to being a hospital so we have infection control nailed down,” Tomaseski said.

Unlike some facilities that only treat physical issues, icare Rehabilitation is much, much more.

Tomaseski, daughter Taina, and her 15 full-time and five part-time employees treat the whole client, not just one single problem. They evaluate each patient to provide personalized care. For example, people with multiple issues like Parkinson’s and knee replacement can take advantage of all three types of rehab.

“icare Rehab has been able to impact hundreds of lives and we are ready to help you or your family members reach their rehabilitation goals too,” Tomaceski added.