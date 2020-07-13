Denton County reports 113 new COVID-19 cases Monday

After reporting one new coronavirus-related death and 225 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Denton County Public Health announced 113 new coronavirus cases and 128 new recoveries on Monday.

There are now 2,392 active cases and 1,730 total recoveries among Denton County residents, according to DCPH. The death toll is now at 40.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.