Construction begins on new subdivision in Highland Village

A new subdivision is moving into the construction phase in Highland Village.

City staff have reviewed and approved the civil construction plans and have released the site to begin construction on the 23-acre Reserve at Chapel Hill subdivision, which will be located north of Harlington Drive and west of Millington Drive, according to a news release from the city. The neighborhood, owned and developed by David Weekley Homes, will have 73 lots and a common green area with a trail and internal sidewalks.

The infrastructure construction phase is expected to take about four months, weather permitting, followed by home construction at some point afterward.

During construction, residents may see and hear heavy construction equipment, dust and possible traffic delays or detours. For more information about the subdivision, contact Highland Village Public Works at 972-899-5091.