Local students receive college-sponsored Merit Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Monday over 650 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities, included a couple local students.

These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,300 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June, according to a NMSC news release.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among

the Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. This year, 167 colleges and universities are sponsoring about 4,100 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 92 private and 75 public institutions located in 43 states and the District of Columbia.

Brian T. Lee of Flower Mound, a Flower Mound High School graduate, received the National Merit Texas A&M University Scholarship. Lee’s probable career field is engineering.

Srisha Jayakumar of Highland Village, a Marcus High School graduate whose probable career field is economics, received the National Merit Emory University Scholarship.