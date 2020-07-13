DCPH reports positive West Nile Virus mosquito trap

Denton County Public Health conducted ground spraying in the area around a positive West Nile Virus mosquito trap near Justin.

DCPH reported late Friday that the trap that tested positive was in unincorporated Denton County, southwest of the town of Justin. The county conducted the ground spray treatment during the overnight hours on Saturday and Sunday, according to a DCPH news release.

“Today we report our first positive mosquito trap in unincorporated Denton County for the 2020 season,” said Juan Rodriguez, Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist at DCPH. “Residents in Denton County should remain attentive of possible mosquito breeding sites and continue to utilize bug spray and other protective measures while outdoors.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA approved repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

A detailed map of the spray area is located on the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV, along with additional information including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV. Residents in the affected area were informed via emergency alerts and signage.