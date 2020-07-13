Making kids comfortable is Pediatric Dental World’s specialty

At Pediatric Dental World, every aspect of the office was designed with your child in mind. From the bright, fun décor, to the open treatment areas, all aspects of the office create an inviting atmosphere that will put you and your child at ease.

For children, a trip to the dentist can be a daunting experience. As a parent, you want to make that experience as pleasant as possible for both you and your child. At Pediatric Dental World, the foundation of the practice is ensuring that every child has a positive experience! Upon entering the office you are greeted with a fun environment your child will love, all while your child is getting world-class care from Dr. Jason Clapp and his team.

Dr. Jason Clapp and his wife Dr. Jessica Bell have built a team dedicated to your child’s oral health. The team includes four board certified pediatric dentists with combined experience of more than 50 years:

Clapp is a graduate of the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. He completed his residency in pediatric dentistry at Baylor College of Dentistry, Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

Bell is a graduate of Baylor College of Dentistry. She completed her residency in pediatric dentistry at Baylor College of Dentistry, Children’s Medical Center of Dallas and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

Jennifer Lee is a graduate of Baylor College of Dentistry. She completed her residency in Pediatric Dentistry at Baylor College of Dentistry, Children’s Medical Center of Dallas and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

Natalie Smith is a graduate of the University of Florida College of Dentistry. She completed her residency in pediatric dentistry at the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry, Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center, Crittenden Regional Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Completing the clinical team at Pediatric Dental World is a team of hygienists with a combined experience of more than 60 years and a team of dental assistants with a combined experience of 50+ years – all whom work specifically and only with children.

Dr. Clapp and his team offer a quality, conservative, care-centered practice to patients and their families. No child is alike, and the conservative, customized treatment offered by Dr. Clapp and his team reflects that.

“Each child we care for has a unique set of needs,” he said. “We prefer to educate our parents on possible treatment options for their child and their child’s treatment needs. This allows us the opportunity to create the best plan of action for each child and their specific needs.”

Treatment provided at Pediatric Dental World includes routine preventive care including cleaning and exams, restorative dental procedures such as fillings and crowns, extractions and extends to more complex treatment including various types of sedation.

When you and your child find your dental home at Pediatric Dental World, your child receives more than just dental care. Dr. Clapp, Dr. Bell and their team provide comprehensive care that includes home care education, oral hygiene instruction, dietary counseling, monitoring of growth and development including airway and speech issues. There is an increased understanding and awareness surrounding oral health and its effect on a person’s overall health. The doctors and team at Pediatric Dental World realize this and provide education and preventative measures to ensure their patients’ oral and overall health.

Safety and comfort always have been a priority at Pediatric Dental World! After the mandated closure of dental offices by Governor Abbott to preserve PPE for ER and hospital health care workers, the team at Pediatric Dental World has implemented new and improved protocols that are above CDC and ADA recommendations and include:

Online completion of paperwork

Screening of all team members and patients prior to entering the building

Easy, curbside check-in via text from numbered parking spaces

Sequenced patient scheduling including additional time for disinfection between patients

Additional PPE including N95 masks, face shields, surgical gowns and caps

Contactless payment and scheduling

Increased and improved air purification

Fogging with an all-natural disinfectant along with increased disinfection of high touch surfaces such as door handles, sinks, restrooms, etc.

“Our sterilization and disinfection protocols have always exceeded CDC and ADA guidelines and we will continue to do so to provide the safest environment not only for our patients and families, but also our team members,” Dr. Clapp said.

What is Dr. Clapp’s favorite part about being a pediatric dentist?

“The opportunity to take an anxious, apprehensive child and create an experience where they are no longer scared, but actually enjoy coming into our office is extremely rewarding, both personally and professionally,” he said.

Pediatric Dental World is conveniently located on FM 2499 in Highland Village. Visit www.pediatricdentalworld.com or call 972-317-6997 for more information.