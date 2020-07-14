New ‘Water My Yard’ app provides watering recommendations

“The new app has several enhancements to improve user experience and the accuracy of water recommendations, including push notifications right to your mobile device,” said Blake Alldredge, Water Education Coordinator for Upper Trinity Regional Water District.

Water My Yard uses the best science available to determine how much water plants and turf grass need, according to the news release. The website and app employ simple, intuitive images and information prompts to guide the user in developing a user profile to receive the watering recommendations specific to their type of irrigation system. Residents can choose to receive weekly watering recommendations by push notification, email and/or text messages.

“The weekly watering recommendations provide residents with the amount of water needed and how many minutes to run their irrigation system,” Allredge said. “It also includes information on current watering restrictions in place, if any.”

“Water My Yard” originally started in collaboration with the North Texas Municipal Water District in 2013 in response to the severe drought in 2011. Upper Trinity joined the network in 2015, and currently maintains three weather stations in Denton County to provide the localized climatic data needed to calculate the amount of water needed by plants and turf grass.

The new Water My Yard app is available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store or though watermyyard.org.