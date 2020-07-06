11 new businesses open in Flower Mound

Nearly a dozen new businesses opened in Flower Mound in May and early June, according to the town website.

The town issued Certificates of Occupancy for 11 businesses from May 1 to June 15, according to the town of Flower Mound. The new businesses are listed below:

Fearless Nutrition, 300 Parker Square Road, offering a variety of shakes, teas, coffees and pastries

Ava Jade Esthetics, 2913 Corporate Circle, Suite 300, offering a variety of eyelash and eyebrow services

IQ Cardio, 3305 Long Prairie Road, offering indoor workouts comprised of rowing, biking, running and climbing

River Walk Dental, 4271 Esplanade Place, Suite 120, providing routine dental care, restorative treatments and density services for children

Total Med Solutions, 950 Parker Square Road, offering normal therapy, medical services, cosmetic procedures and weight loss services

Dentists of Flower Mound, 5851 Long Prairie Road, Suite 101, offering a wide array of dental services

RockBox Fitness, 1141 Flower Mound Road, Suite 600, a fitness studio that combines boxing, kickboxing and function weight training

Jungle Castle Play Center, 1901 Long Prairie Road, Suite 200, an indoor play center for kids of all ages

1845 Taste Texas, 2401 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 150, serving a wide menu of Texas food and drink

Egg Farm Cafe, 2401 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100, a breakfast and lunch restaurant

SK Arms, 1221 Flower Mound Road, Suite 140, a firearms and accessories store