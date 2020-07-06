Active COVID-19 cases surpass 2,100 in Denton County

Denton County Public Health is reporting that active cases of COVID-19 continue to surge among county residents, while the death toll remains steady.

Over the weekend, DCPH reported 95 new cases Saturday and 59 on Sunday. DCPH announced 65 new cases on Monday. Over the same three days, DCPH reported 48 new recoveries.

There are now 2,109 active cases and 1,257 total recoveries in Denton County. The death toll remains at 37.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH recommends all community members:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.