Nelson: Celebrating the 4th of July

By Texas State Senator Jane Nelson

Let freedom ring!

Americans have a long history of overcoming significant trials. From the American Revolution, to world wars, to attacks from our adversaries, we have endured much to protect our people and this nation we call home.

I am reminded of these truths as we celebrate the 4th of July this weekend. Our independence must never be taken for granted, and all that we have overcome together must never be forgotten. My faith in our country, the service of men and women who defend it, and the spirit of what makes America exceptional, remains strong. I am confident we will find the strength and conviction to not only continue fighting today’s challenges, but to overcome them. The Red, White, and Blue will prevail!

As you show your patriotism on Independence Day, health officials are asking everyone to be mindful of our continued fight against COVID-19. Take it from all-time great pitcher Nolan Ryan who is encouraging Texans to wash our hands, wear masks, and practice social distancing.

This week the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced $9 million in federal funding to better protect residents and staff at nursing facilities. Funds can be used for disinfecting systems, temperature scanning equipment, and more. The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is implementing a mass-testing program at state-run lockups after 17 youth tested positive for the coronavirus.

Due to an increase in positive tests and hospitalizations, Governor Abbott issued executive orders requiring Texans to wear face coverings in public spaces and temporarily paused re-opening efforts. We need to get Texas back open for business – safely! Having run a manufacturing company, I recognize the devastating toll this virus is taking on our businesses. I am working at the highest levels with our public health commissioner on these issues. State orders are being re-evaluated on a daily, if not hourly basis, in consultation with the medical and business community.

Where to Find COVID-19 Information

With circumstances on the ground changing daily and infections rising in Texas, here are a number of helpful links to make sure you have up-to-date information about the coronavirus and how Texas is battling against the disease.

As the daughter of a World War II veteran, I was raised to love our country and respect our flag. I know Old Glory will be flying throughout Senate District 12 this weekend, and I wish all of you a Happy Independence Day! May God continue to bless America – which remains the greatest country in the world and the “last, best hope of earth.”

Wishing you a wonderful, and safe, Independence Day weekend,

Senator Jane Nelson