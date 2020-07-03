Friday saw biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Friday announced 152 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,184 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 19 newly-recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,209.

“Today we are reporting our highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH in a press release. “Although the holiday weekend is upon us, we ask you to limit contact with individuals outside your household, wear a mask, and stay physically distant.”

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.

For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.