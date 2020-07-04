Edmondson: Happy Birthday America!

Happy Birthday America!

As we celebrate this Fourth of July as a Democratic Republic, let us remember the sacrifices our Founders made in 1776 when they proclaimed independence from England with the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Though many of the 56 signatures from the Second Continental Congress would be gathered later in August of 1776, two individuals – John Hancock and Charles Thomson – signed it on July 4th, 1776 — 244 years ago.

The preamble rings as true today as it did then: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

As we mark this occasion this year, remember that fireworks are legal only in unincorporated areas of Denton County. Fireworks within town and city limits are restricted so be sure to check with your local government to make sure you are in compliance.

Fireworks shows near our area include:

July 4 th Fireworks Extravaganza over Lake Grapevine at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks Extravaganza over Lake Grapevine at 9:30 p.m. Frisco Freedom Fest at 9:30 p.m. with families staying in their vehicles at Toyota Stadium

Liberty By The Lake fireworks show only at 9:30 p.m. at The Colony Five Star Complex

Lightning Strikes Several Denton County Homes

Recent storms brought tragedy to several families who lost their homes after lightning sparked house fires.

Two homes in Lantana and one in Flower Mound were badly damaged during a storm on June 23rd. The Argyle Fire District and area fire departments responded quickly to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

We are so thankful to our firefighters, who train extensively for such times. We also want to offer our thoughts and prayers to those who lost their belongings and suffered damages to their homes.

Lightning can be a dangerous element. It is important to call the fire department immediately if you believe your home has been struck by lightning. Even though you may not immediately see smoke or flames, fires could be burning in hidden spaces within your home. Fire officials are trained to check for hidden fires and can help keep the flames from spreading if they are notified in time.

Denton County Earmarks Funds for Businesses, Non-Profits

Denton County is offering several opportunities for our businesses and non-profit organizations to receive funding for COVID-19 related expenses.

As part of the second phase of Denton County OPEN (Operational Plan for Economic Normalization), businesses with 100 or fewer employees and up to $15 million in total gross revenues can apply for a business grant of up to $50,000. This program is available at www.dentoncounty.gov/OPEN through July 6.

If you are a business owner who suffered financial losses during the pandemic and have not applied, please consider doing so. Denton County set aside $20 million from the CARES Act funds from the U.S. Treasury Department to help businesses recover economic losses.

For our 501c3 non-profit organizations, we will soon be launching Denton County CARES (Coalition of Agencies to Restore Essential Services) on our website. We have set aside $32 million in CARES Act funds to assist our residents with food, housing, medical, mental health and other needs. In the meantime, you can submit an application through www.northtexascares.org. Please watch my Facebook page and our county website at www.dentoncounty.gov for information about the Denton County CARES portal, which will go live on July 6.

Contact Commissioner Edmondson by email: [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960.