Dixon: Welcoming new businesses

As I write this, Texas is having to rollback its reopening efforts due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. If we practice good hygiene, stay six-feet apart, and put a mask on while out in public will not only help stop the spread but will also help keep our businesses open. We all want this pandemic to be over so we can freely spend time with family and friends again.

I think a North Texas story that made recent national headlines is a good illustration of how easily the virus can spread if not taking proper precautions. According to the news report, a family held a birthday party on May 30, where one family member was unknowingly COVID-19 positive and passed it to seven relatives at the event. Those seven family members then spread the virus to 10 other relatives. Among those infected were two children, two grandparents, a cancer patient, and a couple in their 80s. Three of the family members had to be hospitalized.

To keep our health top priority and our businesses open, let’s wear a mask when necessary and practice good hygiene.

Speaking of businesses, Flower Mound has some new businesses opening their doors during these uncertain times. I realize certain people will not be able to frequent them until case numbers decrease. However, I wanted you to be aware of the following places and thank them for choosing our community:

1845 Taste Texas (Now Open) – 1845 Taste Texas is located at 2401 Lakeside Parkway, and features all Texas-inspired food, music, and interior design. Owned by local restaurateurs Marty Bryan and Alan Mann, the restaurant offers a variety of starters, fresh cut 44 Farms steaks and pork, seafood, salads, and southern comfort dishes, as well as Texas-based cocktails. To view the entire menu, visit www.1845tex.com.

Egg Farm Café (Now Open) – Located at 2401 Lakeside Parkway, the café offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options. For breakfast, the menu includes skillets, eggs benedict, omelets, pancakes, crepes, and more. For lunch, grab a salad, burger, sandwich, wrap, panini, or go all in on some southern favorites. View the entire menu on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Fearless Nutrition (Now Open) – Located at 300 Parker Square Road, Fearless Nutrition offers a variety of shakes, teas, coffees and pastries. Find them on Facebook.

RockBox Fitness (Now Open) – RockBox has a fight-club-in-a-nightclub fitness concept that combines boxing, kickboxing, and functional training into high-energy group workouts. Located at 1141 Flower Mound Rd., Suite 600 (southeast corner of FM 3040 and FM 2499), the studios feature boxing equipment and heavy bags, plus an array of functional training tools. More info: www.rockboxfitness.com.

Buttermilk Sky Pies (Expected Late July opening) – Located in the future Windsor Ridge Crossing shopping center (4610 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 120) just north of Flower Mound Presbyterian Hospital, the shop will sell a variety of handmade pies, including buttermilk, chocolate cream, granny’s apple, key lime, coconut cream, and many others. Gluten free options and multiple sizes are also available. More info: www.buttermilkskypie.com

Galactic Gallery (Expected to open by appointment Sept. 2020) – Located at 4140 Bryce Lane, Galactic Gallery is a 5,000 square-foot art gallery that focuses on pop culture pieces. Owner and founder of the Dallas Comic Con, Ben Stevens, said many of the pieces will be paintings from Drew Struzan, who painted posters from iconic films from the 1980s, including “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones”. The gallery is expected to be a destination and will likely bring in Comic Con events, including Hollywood actors. Both the small and large galleries will be open to the public, but the larger gallery is expected to be open by appointment only. More: www.galacticgallery.com

I hope this month will bring our community one step closer to beating COVID-19. In the meantime, I hope you and your family stay safe and healthy.