Parker: Celebrate the Gift of Freedom

By State Representative Tan Parker

The Fourth of July holiday has always been one of my favorite days of the year. It’s a special time when our great Nation comes together and celebrates the extraordinary blessing of freedom.

We reflect upon the incredible courage and foresight of our Founding Fathers, 56 men who gave their honor and risked their lives for the belief that America would be a land of freedom and a place of opportunity for every man, woman, and child. That courage led to the Declaration of Independence and gave birth to the United States – a grand experiment of democracy that was founded in a hope so strong and so bold that it would last for generations and forever serve as the last bastion of freedom on earth.

Over the 244 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed and the Colonists had their first celebratory events, America has experienced daunting challenges. We have seen battles, wars, and conflicts on our homeland and abroad that have come at an enormous cost with the sacrifices of brave soldiers who have courageously fought and put their lives on the line to protect this cherished gift we have inherited. We have been strengthened by many brave leaders who have spoken out against injustices and have laid down their lives to change the course of our history. And we have watched our Nation thrive under the will of its people with a spirit of liberty and justice for all.

My political hero, President Ronald Reagan truly said it best – “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

As we celebrate July 4, 2020, the lessons from our Founding Fathers and the words of such wise leaders throughout our rich history resonate with me more than ever. History has shown us that we have never been a perfect America nor have we navigated our mighty country in a direction that didn’t come without dire consequences in terms of life, prosperity, division, and cruel hardship. But from these trying times, I have always believed in the gift of democracy, the calling of freedom, and the resolve of the American people to recognize the greatness of being united and working together for the betterment of all humanity. After all, we must not only care for America today, but build a land of opportunity for the next generation and for every person who calls these great United States home.

We can only move forward and progress as a stronger Nation if we are willing to build bridges rather than burn them down. What we cannot see with our eyes we must work harder to hear, and that will not happen unless we are honest with one another and willing to listen. Let us stop being stifled by intolerance and instead let the freedom of all people be our guiding passion for building up this great Nation.

I hope this July 4th, you will join me in reviving our great love of America and let this joyous celebration be an opportunity for dialogue of a renewed hope within the walls of our own homes, the streets of our neighborhoods, and throughout our communities, so in turn, we build stronger cities, a better Texas, and an even brighter America built upon tolerance for one another, united as one Nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.

It is an honor to serve you in the Texas House of Representatives, and I always welcome you to share what is on your mind. Please never hesitate to reach out to me at 972.724.8477 or email [email protected]. I also invite you to follow me on Facebook and Twitter at tparker63. Wishing you and your family a very safe and blessed holiday.