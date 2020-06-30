Virtual public hearing to be held regarding Loop 288 project

The Texas Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public hearing in July regarding a new segment of Loop 288 to go around the west side of Denton.

The proposed project would connect I-35W from FM 2449, south of Denton, to I-35 north of Denton, with a new nine-mile, four-lane frontage road system. The proposed right of way would include a median that would accommodate future construction of an ultimate mainland roadway.

TxDOT usually holds public hearings about such proposed projects in person, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the hearing will be conducted online, beginning at 6 p.m. July 9 at keepitmovingdallas.com/sl288. Project staff will give a presentation with audio and visual components. Written comments about the proposed project may be submitted by mail, email or phone. That contact information can be found at the link above.