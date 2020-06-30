Flower Mound named one of most livable small cities, study says

The town of Flower Mound was ranked the No. 9 “Most Livable Small City in the U.S.,” according to a study by Smart Asset, an online personal finance company.

Researchers examined cities with populations between 65,000 and 100,000, comparing 10 key factors, including home affordability, healthcare accessibility, income equality, entertainment options, commute times and more, according to a news release from the town. Flower Mound is the only Texas municipality ranked in the top 25.

The full study can be found here.