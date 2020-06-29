Denton County confirms 70 new COVID-19 cases

Denton County Public Health on Monday announced 70 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,565 currently active COVID-19 cases.

Included in the 70 new cases are four residents of long-term care facilities, bringing the countywide total to 26.

There are currently 49 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Denton County, out of a total of 455 patients. Denton County hospitals are currently 53.4 percent full. For more data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

DCPH is also reporting 14 newly-recovered cases of coronavirus, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,138.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Thursday, July 2. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m.– 12 p.m.

Eligible participants are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.

For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.