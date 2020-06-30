105 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public announced Tuesday 105 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 new recoveries in the county.

There are now 1,655 active cases and 1,153 total recoveries in the county, as case counts in the state continue to rise. Dallas County announced Tuesday new records of 20 deaths 601 new cases.

According to DCPH, the most updated COVID-19 recommendations for all community members include:

Maintaining at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wearing masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Washing and/or sanitizing hands frequently

Staying home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.