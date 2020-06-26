Foodie Friday: 1845 Taste Texas

Did you know that the year 1845 was when Texas allowed all of the other parts of our nation to join it? That’s what 1845 Taste Texas owner, Marty Bryan, told us. And you know what? We believe him!

So, at 1845 Taste Texas, they celebrate all things “Texas.” From the food, to the music that’s played, to the decor of the restaurant. He says it’s “designed like Dallas and tastes like Fort Worth,” so it’s the perfect combination of all the best parts of the Metroplex.

There is so much incredible food at this new Lakeside DFW restaurant that we can’t waste any more time before talking about it. You really can’t go wrong no matter what you order. Trust us, we’ve tasted a lot of the menu! But we want to highlight some of their show-stopping signature items that you must try when you come.

To start, we’d recommend either the Smoked Wings or the Texas Trio, which is a trio of dips served with tortilla chips. Those dips include a fresh pimento cheese and pecan spread; a homemade salsa; and a scratch-made queso.

And while 1845 Taste Texas identifies as a steakhouse, they have some incredible healthier options as well, including their salads. Two of their signature salads are the 1845 Salad and the Austin Kale Salad.

They’ve also got comfort food down pat with dishes like their Lockhart Fried Quail drizzled with a spicy honey, their Prime Rib French Dip, and a Chicken Sandwich with Pecan Candied Bacon that is to die for.

But since they are a steakhouse after all, let’s talk about their incredible cuts of meat. If you’re brave and hungry enough, you have to try the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye. Sure, it could feed a family of six, but eating it yourself sounds so much more fun. Our other favorite (and another one that’s sure to turn heads when it comes by) is the 30-ounce smoked pork chop.

All of 1845’s cuts of meat are hormone and antibiotic-free, are humanely-raised, and are fed an all-natural diet. All of that makes a huge difference in the quality of the food they put out.

Like we mentioned, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the food at 1845. They also have amazing burgers, fried foods, seafood, and desserts. Their bar seats 26 people and serves wine, beer, and signature cocktails like the Davey Crockett and Clyde Barrow.

Sitting on their outdoor patio is a great idea any day of the week, but especially on Thursdays and Saturdays when they’ll have live music out there. Fridays are a great evening to sit out there too so you can enjoy music from the Lakeside Music Series across the street.

And if you’re looking to host a bigger event, 1845 has you covered with their private banquet rooms that can accommodate up to 40 people each with large screen TVs, WiFi, and beautiful scenery!

There’s no shortage of amazing details at 1845 Taste Texas. Owners Marty and Alan have truly thought of everything and we are so excited to have them now in south Flower Mound as well with another fantastic restaurant.

We can’t wait for y’all to give this one a try!

*1845 Taste Texas is located at 2401 Lakeside Parkway #150 Flower Mound, Texas 75022.