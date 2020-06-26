Denton ISD’s Wilson named Regional Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Jamie Wilson, Superintendent of Denton ISD, has been named the 2020 Region 11 Superintendent of the Year.

The Superintendent of the Year Award, sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards, honors outstanding Texas administrators for achievement and excellence in public school administration.

Candidates for the award must be nominated by their school boards and must demonstrate strong leadership skills, dedication to improving the quality of education in their districts, commitment to public support and involvement in education, and ability to build good employee relations among teachers and staff members.

The award application highlights the following performance areas:

• Leadership, Management, and School Climate

• School Board-Superintendent Relations

• School Improvement and Instructional Leadership

• Fiscal Management

• School-Community Relations

In addition to addressing the specified performance areas in the application, school boards were asked to answer the question, “Why should your chief administrator be selected as Superintendent of the Year?”

Wilson, who has 15 years of administrative experience, has served Denton ISD as superintendent of schools for eight years. His experience in education spans over 28 years, including his early roles in Aubrey and Keller ISDs as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, and principal. He went on to join Denton ISD as an assistant superintendent for secondary academic programs and deputy superintendent before assuming the superintendency. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees as well as his doctorate in educational administration from The University of North Texas.

In 2017, Wilson was named the “Tech Savvy Superintendent of the Year” by the Texas K12 CTO Council. In 2016, the Centers for Digital Education included him in their “National Top 30 Technology Trailblazers.” That same year, the National School Public Relations Association named him as one of the “National Top 25 Superintendents to Watch.”

As part of TASB’s award process, regional winners for the SOTY award must be selected by a panel of local school board members. This year’s panel included trustees from districts throughout the north central Texas (Region 11) area.

“Jamie Wilson stood out as an excellent candidate not only for his strong leadership skills, but also for his commitment to do the best for everyone in his district,” said Karina Davis, a school board trustee from Keller ISD. “From students, to teachers, to the community at large – Dr. Wilson is focused on collaboration and innovation to allow for each and every one to excel in their own way.”

Dr. Matt Joiner, school board trustee from Decatur ISD, also praised Wilson for his accomplishments. “In his eight-plus years at Denton ISD, Dr. Wilson has established an exemplary pattern of student achievement, staff engagement, community support, and fiscal management. He is well respected by his board of trustees, in the district, and around the state. I commend him for his visionary leadership, strong commitment to Denton ISD, and passionate advocacy for public education in Texas and beyond.”

John Finnell, school board trustee from Cleburne ISD, also commended Wilson for his advocacy of public education in Texas. “Now, more than ever, Texas needs leaders who can be strong advocates for public education and our students. Dr. Jamie Wilson’s history of involvement with local community organizations, TASB Grass Roots Legislative activities, and testimony before the State Legislature – while managing a large district to help his students become productive members of society – is exactly the type of leadership Texas public schools need.”

As the Region 11 winner, Wilson will move on to the state level of the competition. The state selection committee will interview all regional winners on August 28-29 and choose five finalists. The finalists will then be called to participate in a second interview by the state selection committee in September or early October. The state winner will be announced at the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards (TASA/TASB) joint annual convention on October 2.

The state winner of the Superintendent of the Year award receives a $5,000 professional development award, which will be presented at the 2020 TASA/TASB Joint Annual Convention. The award program is funded by Balfour and coordinated by TASB.

Texas is divided into 20 education service center regions. ESC Region 11 serves 77 traditional school districts and 75 charter schools in the North Central Texas area.